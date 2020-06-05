John David Burkhard
Indianapolis - John David Burkhard passed away May 28th 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on January 2nd, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN. He was the son of John H. Burkhard and Beryl Rosina Clarke Burkhard.
John graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. John attended Indiana University, Bloomington and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. John used his knowledge of Geology to start a successful marble and natural stone business in Westfield, IN which he ran for many years.
John enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. A true lover of the great outdoors, he loved to go camping and was known to stand outside with his umbrella in the middle of a good Indiana storm. He was well known for his beautiful and elaborate flower and vegetable gardens. He loved to go fishing and be near the ocean. On weekends, he could often be found bird hunting with his beloved hunting dogs.
Like his father, he was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed building beautiful pieces of wooden furniture for loved ones.
John will be lovingly remembered as a father, brother, and friend. He is survived by his three daughters Elizabeth Burkhard Burkle, Claire Burkhard, and Mollie Burkhard Stark (Joe). He is also survived by his three grandchildren; Isabel Burkle, Andrew Burkle, and John Burkle; and his eight brothers and sisters; Alane Burkhard Allen (Bruce), Therese Burkhard (Gerry Smith), Lisa Maria Burkhard, Kathryn Burkhard Cotton (Doug), Annette Burkhard Graham (Tom), Christopher Burkhard (Jill), Mark Burkhard, and Mary Burkhard Funk (Terry).
John is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial celebration to honor his life will be held on July 25th, 2020 at 11:30am at the Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square, Carmel, IN 46032.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation at www.hvafofindiana.org/donate or mail donations to 964 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.