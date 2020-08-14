1/1
John David "Jack" Shockley
John David "Jack" Shockley

Indianapolis - age 24, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Jack was born April 25, 1996 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Cheryl Shockley; sister, Grace Liegibel (Brandon); brother, Peter Shockley; grandmother, Evelyn Gray "Nana"; and nephew, Owen Liegibel.

Visitation will be Monday, August 17 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Christ the King, 5884 Crittenden Ave. Please follow social distancing guidelines. The family will greet guests from a distance. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 18 at 10 AM at the Church with burial to follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Please be mindful of the limited capacity of the Church. The service will be live streamed on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone Facebook page and viewable with Jack's full obituary at www.feeeneyhornakkeystone.com.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to victims of the Beirut explosion via Catholic Relief Services, www.crs.org.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
