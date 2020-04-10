|
John Duncan MacDougall, M.D.
The long and full life of Dr. John Duncan MacDougall came to a peaceful close on April 2, 2020.
Born March 4, 1925 to Duncan Campbell MacDougall and Beulah Stewart (Ward) MacDougall, he was a lifelong Indianapolis resident.
He attended IPS #69 and graduated from Shortridge High School, where he served on the Tuesday Echo (daily newspaper) staff and played euphonium in the school band, while working full time on the evening shift of a book bindery. Graduating early, he began his freshman year at Indiana University in the spring semester of 1942. His studies were interrupted by service in the United States Army 1942 - 1946. He trained as a surgical technician and served as a combat medic in Germany with the 104th Infantry Division Timberwolves, participating in the Battle of the Bulge and earning a bronze star. Returning to Bloomington after the conclusion of World War II, he graduated in 1948. He pro-ceeded to the Indiana University School of Medicine, earning his degree in 1951, then entered the surgical residency program, serving as chief resident his final year. Through the years his continued association with IUSM included serving as Assistant Professor of Surgery, Voluntary Clinical Associ-ate Professor of Surgery, member of the Dean's Council, member and president of the Board of Di-rectors of the Dean's Council, and was honored to be named a member of the J.O. Ritchey Society. He became certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Opening a private surgical practice in Indianapolis, he was admitted to the medical staff of five area hospitals, gradually concentrating his practice at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove. His many years at St. Francis included terms of service as Chief of Surgery, president of the medical staff, member and president of the Advisory Board of Directors, member and chairman of the Governing Board of Directors, and member and chairman of the Central Indiana Regional Governing Board.
Dr. MacDougall was an active participant in organized medicine. He served as a member and presi-dent of the Indianapolis (formerly Marion County) Medical Society; member, trustee, and president of the Indiana State Medical Association; member, delegate, and chairman of the Indiana delegation to the American Medical Association; member and president of the Organization of State Medical Asso-ciation Presidents; member of the Board of Directors of the National American Veterans Association.
Following retirement from his surgical practice, he served in a variety of roles for the ProAssurance Group (originally Physicians Insurance Company of Indiana, then Medical Assurance of Indiana).
His lifelong love of history and medicine met in his support for the Indiana Medical History Museum, where he also served on the Board of Directors. He was widely knowledgable of the history of Indi-ana and Indianapolis, enjoying memberships in the Indiana Historical Society, Historic Preservation Society, Indiana Landmarks Foundation, and the Indiana Society of Pioneers.
Observing the diminishing number of military veterans in the country, he became active in the Paul Coble American Legion Post #26, serving a three year term as Commander, and became a member of the Indianapolis Service Club.
Other interests were a love of fishing, woodworking, and golf. He enjoyed memberships in the Indi-anapolis Literary Club, the English-Speaking Union, the Ensemble Music Society, Indianapolis Muse-um of Art, Meridian Hills Country Club, the Clan MacDougall Society of the United States, and the Scottish Heritage Society of the United States.
He was affiliated with Masonic organizations including Mystic Tie Lodge #398, Valley of Indianapolis Scottish Rite, Keystone Chapter #5 Royal Arch Masons, Raper Commandery #1 Knights Templar, Prather Council #100, Royal Order of Scotland, and was raised to the 33rd Degree in 2002.
As a young man he was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, and for the past thirty-nine years, a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
He deeply loved his family, friends, and colleagues. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son Stewart MacDougall, Westfield; son Eric MacDougall (Jonna), Indianapolis; daughter Victoria Oeh-men (Michael), Hartselle, Alabama; daughter Katherine Balke (Steven), Beaumont, Texas; son James MacDougall (Chelsey), Indianapolis; grandsons Elliott, Owen, and Isaac Balke; sister Martha Binford, Indianapolis; sister-in-law Carol Rhudy, Fort Wayne; four nieces, and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Duncan C. MacDougall.
A service in celebration of his life will be held at a future time when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. For those who wish to, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana University Foundation (memo line: School of Medicine, Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46207; or to the Indiana Medical History Museum, 3045 W. Vermont St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46222.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020