Fishers - John E. Babcock Sr., 82, died September 8th at Community North Hospital. He was born 11/19/1936 in Washington, DC, to Henry and Margaret Babcock. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis; sons, John Jr. (Rhonda), Bill (Brenda), Mike (Mareth); daughter, Linda (Alan) Bunch; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Frank and Robert; and sister, Donna. John graduated from Howe HS. He was a composite journeyman tool and die maker for Western Electric and AT&T. John enjoyed his summers spent in Oklahoma helping on his Uncle Art's farm. In retirement, he enjoyed living in Jamestown, KY which he referred to as "GC" (God's Country). John was a devout Catholic who attended St. Simon Parish in Indianapolis and Holy Spirit in Jamestown, KY. He enjoyed coaching his children in their sports, boating, genealogy, family games, attending church, and giving worlds of wisdom to his family with his unique way with words. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 8155 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with funeral mass immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Vincent de Paul or St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church in his name. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019