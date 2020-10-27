John E. McCullough
John E. McCullough, Jr of Carmel, IN passed away on Saturday, October 24 at the age of 84 after a hard fought battle with cancer. John was known by his sisters and their families as Ed. He was also known as Dad and Grandpop, which became Pepop and was ultimately shortened to Peeps. John was born in Newark, NJ but grew up in Connecticut. He served in the US Army, went to the University of Connecticut as an undergraduate, and earned a PhD in chemistry from the University of Vermont. He moved his family to Carmel in 1976 when he took a job with Lilly. He spent the rest of his career at Lilly.
John had endless interests and he approached everything with sharp wit and humor. He loved classical music and was a big supporter of the ISO and Ensemble Music Society. He loved cigars, single malt whisky and martinis, the kind that taste like lighter fluid not the kind that are actually a mixed drink in a fancy glass. He loved being outdoors - skiing, hiking, camping, canoeing, and fishing were favorites. He loved sailing and dreamed of living on a boat and sailing the world. He loved bicycle touring and he and his wife Doris took cycling trips across Europe and beyond. He was very well traveled and charmed the locals around the world.
He is survived by his wife Doris, their two children, Karen (Dave) and Doug (Ashlie), and his four beloved grandkids, Maddie, Leah, Colin and Wyatt. Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. The family wants to express their deepest gratitude to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Simon Cancer Center or the Ensemble Music Society. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
