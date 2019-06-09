|
|
John E. McDowell
Indianapolis - John E. McDowell, 83, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born December 17, 1935 to the late Madalyn Roan and Francis McDowell in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania.
He was a certified welder for Indianapolis Power and Light for 30 years. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia McDowell and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcy (Danny) Meador; son, Michael (Susan) McDowell; granddaughters, Christin (Justin) Hendrix, Laura (Terry) Osborne, and Jami (Chris) MacNaughton; grandson, John Michael McDowell; great granddaughters, Tiva MacNaughton, Ella Warrenburg, Madalyn Hendrix, and Aubrey Hendrix; and his great grandsons, Max Warrenburg, Sol MacNaughton, and Lio MacNaughton.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in July.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019