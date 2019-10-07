Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
John Edward "Jack" Gilmore


1952 - 2019
John "Jack" Edward Gilmore

Indianapolis - 67, passed away October 6, 2019. He was born August 10, 1952 in Indianapolis to William and Mary Margaret Clickner Gilmore. He was a master electrician. He was the owner of Gilmore Electric and Communications and he also worked at St. Vincent and Fort Benjamin Harrison. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. Jack is survived by his wife, Jane Gilmore, Daughter Mary (Dave Mazmanian) Gilmore, sister Patty (Bill) Sandlin, God son, Michael McKinney, God daughter Jackie Watson, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Jim Gilmore and sister Cathy Gilmore. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary and Friday, October 11 from 10 - 11 am at Little Flower Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or any Veteran's charity. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
