John Edward Nine
Carmel - 84 of Carmel, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 30th. Born in Warsaw, Indiana and preceded in death by parents Ira and Mary Nine and sister Ruthann Wilson.

Married to Janet Allen Nine for 53 years he leaves behind daughters, Jenna (Chip) Wright and Janelle (Richard) Guidry. Grandchildren, CJ, Emma, Molly Wright, Max and Ben Guidry. He is survived by brother David Nine.

A 1963 graduate of Purdue University College of Pharmacy he went on to a 26-year executive career with Schering Plough, retiring in 2001. He founded IMO consulting which provided pharmaceutical industry expertise worldwide. In addition, John was an adjunct professor of industrial and physical pharmacy at Purdue and a member of the pharmacy dean's industrial advisory council. In 1983 he received an Honorary Doctor of Pharmacy from Purdue.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the John Nine Fund for Purdue Basketball Excellence at this link: JohnPurdueClub.com/JohnNine or checks can be made payable to Purdue Foundation with John Nine Fund for Purdue Basketball Excellence in the memo and sent to:

John Purdue Club

Attn: John Nine Fund for Purdue Basketball Excellence

900 John R. Wooden Dr.

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
