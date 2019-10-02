Services
John Elmore Obituary
John Elmore

Martinsville - Martinsville, IN

John William Elmore, age 88 of Martinsville, IN passed away on, September 28, 2019 at Aspen Trace Assisted Living Facility.

Born July 30, 1931 in Quincy, Indiana, John was the son of Cecil and Laura Smith Elmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Warren, Thomas and Kenneth, sisters, Virginia, Betty and Irma.

John graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1949. He worked at Indianapolis Power & Light Company, retiring in 1993, after 43 years of service. John also served for 11 years in the United States Army Reserves.

On January 6, 1979 John was united in marriage to Linda M. Minton. They shared 40 years of life together. John and Linda lived in the Indianapolis area before retiring to Florida in 1993, residing there until returning to Indiana in 2014.

John was a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was baptized on the 7th of November 2010 by Rev. Fred Cowardin.

John is survived by his daughters, Anna M. Sneed (John) and Julia R. Taylor (Keith); grandson, James E. Thomeson (Kesha); granddaughters, Johanna E. Lassiter (Bobby) and Lacy C. Babich (Jacob); great-grandsons, Jalen X. Thomason, Jackson R. Lassiter and Henry J. Lassiter and great-granddaughter, Kaley Ortega.

VISITATION

12 Noon - 1 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

1:30 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019

Sweeden Church Cemetery

Sweeden, Kentucky
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
