Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. "Jeff" Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. "Jeff" Allen Obituary
John F. "Jeff" Allen

Indianapolis - John Faison "Jeff" Allen, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 am at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Still Waters Adult Day Center. For a full version of the obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Download Now