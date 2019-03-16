|
John F. "Jeff" Allen
Indianapolis - John Faison "Jeff" Allen, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 am at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Still Waters Adult Day Center. For a full version of the obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 16, 2019