John F. Crubaugh
Carmel - John F. Crubaugh, 73, of Carmel passed away on November 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was a graduate of Ferris State University and had a long career with Chevrolet Motor Division. John loved the outdoors, particularly fishing in Canada. Through the years there were many trips to Lake Kabinakagami in Wawa, Ontario - in the early days with his father and brother, and ultimately with his sons and nephew joining in. There were great stories following each trip, including those about the famous "shore lunches". John also loved spending time at the family home in Harbor Springs, Michigan which was definitely his happy place. In addition to his wife, Katrina, he is survived by his children John (Andrea), Kelly, and Colin (Hollyn) and grandchildren Hayden, Bryson, Hunter and Carter Crubaugh, Garrett and Addison Maynard and Cara Crubaugh. He is also survived by his brother Jerry and sisters Kathy, Betsy and Barbara and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to John's sister-in-law, Kris, who provided so much support to the family during a trying time. John was loved dearly and will be missed. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 17, 2019