|
|
John F. McGinty
Indianapolis - John F. McGinty passed into eternal life on March 23, 2020 at age 82. He was born on July 10, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN., the son of Dodge Dealer Bernard McGinty and Marie (Huse) McGinty, brother of Thomas J. McGinty (AnnaMaria) and Joseph B. McGinty(d), (Diana). John graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955 and the University of Dayton in 1960. He also earned Masters Degrees from Butler University and Georgetown University. He was a self-employed manager of properties in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and Arizona. John enjoyed a variety of sports and competed in Senior Olympics for over three decades, across the U.S.A. from California to Florida, winning over three thousand athletic awards. He was most proud of Gold and Bronze Medals won in the National Games in Pittsburgh, PA. and Louisville, KY., and induction into the Senior Olympics Hall of Fame in Dayton, OH. He liked to joke that he was trying to make up for the time he sat on the bench in high school. John began writing poetry in 1963 when he took a course in poetry writing from Samuel Yellen at Indiana University, and he wrote for 57 years, until his death. In 2012 he published a book of 121 poems titled: Walking On Bamboo Stilts and was close to finishing his second book of poems when he passed away. His favorite volunteer jobs included working as a Tour Guide at the Eiteljorg Museum, being Captain of a 48 member Peace Games tennis team, working as a dock worker at St. Vincent De Paul, and server at various soup kitchens and food pantries. John was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church at 42nd and Central; however, there will be no services at this time due to corona virus stipulations. Burial of his remains will be determined at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Writers Center of I.U. or Butler University.
Feeney Hornak is handling arrangements and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020