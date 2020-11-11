John F. Meisberger
Versailles - John F. Meisberger, age 81 of Versailles passed away on November 7, 2020. John was born on December 6, 1938 in Milan, In the son of the late Edward G. and Marie (Ebel) Meisberger.
John grew up in the New Marion area along with his brother and sisters. He was a true country kid, from playing softball to farming, John enjoyed the outdoors. He was a proud New Marion Panther graduate class of 1957
Upon completing school, John entered the workforce, however in 1962 he proudly served in the United States Air Force. When his time in the service was completed, he once again got back to work. John worked for several years at Meisberger Realty in Versailles, he sold cars, and always enjoyed working on the farm. He owned and operated Palm Garden restaurant on the square in Versailles for several years.
John was known to enjoy a good cigar and was always up for a game of cards. John served as the Town Judge in Versailles in the 90's and was a member of Versailles American Legion Post 173.
John is survived by son Jonny Meisberger of St. Pete Florida, brother Robert of Napoleon, and sister Nancy Watson of Greenwood, along with numerous niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Janet Cooper, Doris Meisberger, Marilyn Browning, Mary Ann Naugle, and Sharon Eckstein.
Visitation will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 9-11 am. at St John's Catholic Church in Osgood. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am., also at St John's Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to the Manderley Health Care activity fund in care of Neal's Funeral Home. Online condolences can be placed at Nealsfuneralhome.net