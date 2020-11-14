1/
John F. Slaughter
John F. Slaughter

Slaughter, John F. 75, of Sun City Center and originally of Indianapolis, IN, passed away November 7, 2020 .He is survived by his wife,Cynthia A. ( Pate) Slaughter ;a brother James Slaughter ( Marilyn) of Greenfield IN; a sister Ruth Ezell ( Chuck) of Micco, FL. Mr. Slaughter will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to: C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter, 1528 27th St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570 or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Full obituary and tributes on Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/9895727




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

