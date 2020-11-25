John Francis (Frank) Porter



Noblesville - John Francis (Frank) Porter, 79, of Noblesville, left this world to be home with the Lord on November 20th, 2020.



Frank was born in Kirksville Missouri on July 27th, 1941 to Margaret Louise (Murphy) Porter and Dr. John Franklin Porter.



He worked as electronics engineer for General Motors for 40 years, first in Pontiac Michigan, then at Kokomo Indiana. After retiring, he worked at SMC in Noblesville and volunteered at a local nursing home, assisting the maintenance crew with repairs.



Frank was a man of solid Christian Faith. His skill and enjoyment with electronics carried beyond his job, where it was also a hobby, designing and building devices for family and friends. He was an avid photographer. In addition, he was an avid lover of music, particularly jazz. He sang in barbershop quartets, and sang with Kokomo's Men of Note for several years, as well as playing tenor saxophone. In addition, he could bake the best bread ever made.



Frank is survived by his wife, Lenora (Fishburn) Porter; sons, Dan Porter, Tim (Angela) Porter, and Justin (Deborah) Wilkerson; daughters, Lydia (Jim) Droll, Sarah (Wayne) Polakoff and Emily (Chris) Huyck; brother, Jim (Ann) Porter; Sisters, Marjorie (John) Robertson and Pat (Ted) Hunt; brother-in-law, Brian (Lori) Fishburn, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



In the interest of safety, no services are planned at this time, though those fortunate to have their lives touched by his will celebrate his life every day.









