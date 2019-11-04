Services
John Francis Sullivan Jr.

John Francis Sullivan Jr. Obituary
John Francis Sullivan, Jr.

Carmel - John Francis Sullivan, Jr., 81 of Carmel, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. John was born December 6, 1937 in Indianapolis to the late John F., Sr. and Mary Sue Sullivan. He was a graduate of Marian College and earned his law degree from IU School of Law. John was in private practice law for over 51 years.

John was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. He loved to travel with AZ being the place he wanted to rest. He loved politics and was an avid reader. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, as well as First Edition books.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Saturday, November 9 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where a service celebrating John's life will begin at 4:00pm.

John is survived by his wife, Deborah Staples; his beloved cat 'Conan'; children, John Sullivan and Anne Sullivan; grandson, Brayden Sullivan; step-daughters, Rosemary Armour, Joani Ossip and Susan Nelson; several step-grandchildren; mother, sisters, and brothers-in-law; cousins; and a large extended circle of friends he called "family". John was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Sullivan Callaway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019
