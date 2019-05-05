|
John G. Forbes, Jr.
Indianapolis - John G. Forbes, Jr. passed away in Abu Dhabi, UAE following a cruise to India on March 26, 2019. John was born to John G., Sr. and Dr. Violet Forbes on December 30, 1943. He had three sisters: Mary Jane Chapman, Katharine (Kay) Mastarone and Helen Bord. He grew up on the Forbes family farm in Wolcott, Indiana and attended college and law school at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana as well as The Hague Academy of International Law in the summer of 1966. He married Sylvia Gray Forbes, also an IU graduate. A former ROTC member and later an Air Force Captain, John was able to spend the Vietnam War years on base in Warner Robins, Georgia including serving the Staff Judge Advocate. Following his military service, John relocated to Indianapolis. He practiced law until his death both at various local firms and independently, supporting the City of Indianapolis as an attorney for several years. John also served as Parliamentarian and Chief Counsel for the Indiana State House of Representatives for 20 years. He was admitted to the Supreme Courts of Indiana, Illinois, Florida and the United States. Additionally, he was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, the Murat Shriners, the Antelope Club and Theta Chi fraternity.
John did not know a stranger. He ran into multiple friends everywhere he went: courthouses across the state, the Indiana State Capital building, the streets of Monument Circle and City Market, fancy restaurants, hole-in-the-wall bars, the Columbia Club, concerts and sporting events. He shared his love of people, storytelling, jokes, animals (including his beloved golden retriever Jesse), music, movies, sports or a good meal with anyone willing to listen or who needed a friend. John adored Indianapolis and its people. He will be missed by all and remembered for his warm greetings, smiles and generosity.
John is survived by his sisters, his former wife, his children Alison Smith (Joe), Carolyn Fiaschetti (Mike) and Jay Forbes (Andrea). He also leaves grandchildren Owen Smith, Kyndall FIaschetti, Kyla Smith, Isabella Fiaschetti, Ian Forbes and Mira Forbes and great-grandchild Caleb Smith. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 18 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am with the service at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Some organizations that were meaningful to John include the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University-Bloomington, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the , the , and .
Another consideration is to live as John would have wanted. Go out to dinner with family and friends. Enjoy a concert or a movie or a game. Pay for a stranger's coffee. Tip your server generously. See the sites of Indianapolis and travel the world. Enjoy life. Remember John Forbes for his spirit and celebrate with those you love in your way. His memory remains alive in your joy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2019