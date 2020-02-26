|
|
John (Jack) Glatz
John (Jack) Glatz passed away on Feb 21st at Brownsburg Health Care.
He is survived by his sons John and Rick Glatz and his 3 daughters Mary Beth Blessent, Jennifer Perdue, and Kim Miller.
He was an amazing father who always had a joke. He will be missed by all that knew him.
We are having a small memorial at Calvary Methodist Church in Brownsburg, IN on March 1st starting at 2 pm followed by a service by John Noel at 2:30 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020