Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Methodist Church
Brownsburg, IN
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Calvary Methodist Church
Brownsburg, IN
John (Jack) Glatz Obituary
John (Jack) Glatz passed away on Feb 21st at Brownsburg Health Care.

He is survived by his sons John and Rick Glatz and his 3 daughters Mary Beth Blessent, Jennifer Perdue, and Kim Miller.

He was an amazing father who always had a joke. He will be missed by all that knew him.

We are having a small memorial at Calvary Methodist Church in Brownsburg, IN on March 1st starting at 2 pm followed by a service by John Noel at 2:30 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
