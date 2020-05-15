John Goodpaster
John Goodpaster

Martinsville - John Goodpaster, 83 of Martinsville (formerly of Morgantown) died May 14th. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice. Visitation: Monday, 11 a.m. until service time 1 p.m. Services: Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
MAY
18
Service
01:00 PM
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
