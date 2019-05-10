Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
First Freewill Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
First Freewill Baptist Church
John Gregory Young Sr. Obituary
John Gregory Young Sr., 67, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2019. On Saturday, May 11, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Young was a member of Sumner A. Furniss Masonic, IBEW#481, and also the Elks Lodge since his 20"s.

Survivors include his son John Gregory Young, Jr.(Andria), daughter, DeJeri Makyla Young, two grandsons, Johnathan and Jalen Young, one granddaughter Aimee Underwood, one brother Samuel Young Sr., six sisters, Loretta Crawford, Earline Evans, Marilyn Jackson, Rochelle Joyce Smith, Sandra Young and Terri Randolph.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019
