John H. Carmody, IIIJanuary 9, 1952 -May 20, 2020To make a long story short . . .It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved brother and good friend John H. Carmody. John brought much joy and humor to our lives and those who loved him will sorely miss his delightfully quirky ways. John passed away at his cherished Broad Ripple bungalow surrounded by a jungle of plants he so carefully cultivated.Born in Miami, FL on January 9, 1952 to John and Martha Carmody, John was eldest of six siblings and a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. He attended St. Luke Catholic School, Brebeuf High School and earned a BA in History from Marquette University. John was an Eagle Scout with Troop 174. Many knew John from his 30+ years in the insurance and investment business.John was an avid reader, amateur photographer and he loved to travel. Most years John would find time to travel to his much-loved Costa Rica visiting the country's Caribbean coast where he made countless friends, or spending time in one of his all-time favorite spots at the base of the Arenal Volcano.The family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to John's favorite watering holes - Moe and Johnnie's (aka the Bulldog), Plump's Last Shot, BRT and Pat Flynn's. We always knew where to find him with a Bud Light in hand, a takeout order placed, and this common statement - just one more.John was proud to share a common birthday of January 9 with his dad, brother Dan and Dan's daughter Laura. Three generations, four family members, what are the odds?John is survived by his five siblings: Jeanne, Phil, Dan (Erin), Carol Carmody and Molly Purcell (Bill), three nieces: Katie, Laura and Theresa Carmody, three nephews: Kevin and John Harrell, Austin Roewe (Nicki), and two great nephews: Grover and Oliver Roewe.Bud Lights for all at a date TBD.Love you, Bro.Leppert Mortuary assisting with arrangements. Please visit : www.leppertmortuary to share a memory of John.