John H. Freeman
Indianapolis - John H. Freeman
91 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. John was born on April 24, 1928 in Portland, Organ. He was a long time member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church. John served his country proudly with the United States Navy. He was employed with IPS as an Educator for 30 years and worked for the Flanner House. He enjoyed working with the Youth and participating in many activities.
John leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Brenda Joyce Hickland (Ronald); son, John Henry Freeman IV; 4 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife for 57 years, Pearl Bernice Freeman.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am - 11:00am with funeral service to follow on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church 5136 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019