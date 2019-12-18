|
John H. Rucker
Greenwood - John H. Rucker
92 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away December 16, 2019. John was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 12, 1927 to the late Thomas & Martha (Haag) Rucker. John retired from Navistar Inc. (former International Harvester) for many years retiring at the age of 55. He was a caring father, grandfather and put his family first before his career and himself. John had a love for travel and planning vacations for his family. He loved to fish and never missed a chance to go fishing with family and friends. John was easy going, caring dad and always did the right thing. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Dorothy Ann (Allbright) Rucker. They were married on June 25, 1949. John is survived by his daughter, Janet (James) McFarland; son, John E. (John McIntyre) and a grandson, Earl "EJ" Dickerson Jr.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 19 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1530 Union St, Indianapolis, IN with a calling 1 hour prior. John will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery. You are invited to read John's obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019