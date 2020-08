John H. YoungRoachdale - John H. Young, 87 of Roachdale, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 8, 2020. The family will have a memorial service in John's memory at a later date. You are invited to visit www.serviesmorgan.com where you may leave an online condolence for the family. Servies & Morgan Funeral Home has been entrusted with John's arrangements.