John "Jack" Halloran
Indianapolis - John "Jack" Halloran, age 43, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1975 in Indianapolis to Thomas and Suzanne (Simmons) Halloran. Jack graduated from Roncalli High School in 1994, where he played baseball and was on the State Championship Football Team in 1993. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and graduated from Hanover College in 1998 with a BA in Political Science. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and most recently, Jack served as Policy Director for the Indiana House of Representatives Democratic Caucus. Survivors include his children, Shannon, Patrick and Colleen Halloran; father, Tom Halloran; brother, James Halloran; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Suzanne Halloran and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Jack will always be remembered as bright, witty, respectful, loyal and kind. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd., with visitation prior to Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Jude Catholic School in his memory and envelopes will be provided at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019