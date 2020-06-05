John "Terry" HandFranklin - John "Terry" Hand, 76, of Franklin, Indiana passed away on June 2, 2020. Terry was a long-time resident of Indianapolis' east side. Most people will remember him walking down east 10th street with his "Silverstick" rain or shine never meeting a stranger, always with a big smile and a joke.Even though he was born with Cerebral Palsey, he never let it slow him down or dampen his spirit. Growing up near Brookside park he was always at the park in his youth. Playing ping pong, swimming, or at the tennis courts.A lifelong lover of any and all sports and loved the game of chess. He also loved his community and was involved in the neighborhood watch program. He also loved his country and had utmost respect for our military and first responders.He was a loving and loyal son, brother, uncle, and friend.Terry is survived by his sister, Sandra K. Teter (Jeff) of Franklin, IN; Brother, Ronald H. Hand of Sunapee, NH; Nieces, Debra Richert (Todd), Ashley Mead (Casey) of Edinburgh, IN; Nephews, Brent Hand (Sherry) of ND, Bryan Perkins (Tana) of Indianapolis, IN, Steve Perkins (Becky) of Indianapolis, IN, Brad Teter of Franklin, IN, Daniel Teter (Aubrei) of Edinburgh, IN.Terry is preceded in death by his father, John Harry Hand; Mother, Mildred Ruth Eichholtz Hand both of Indianapolis, IN.At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. John will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery.