John "Terry" Hand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Terry" Hand

Franklin - John "Terry" Hand, 76, of Franklin, Indiana passed away on June 2, 2020. Terry was a long-time resident of Indianapolis' east side. Most people will remember him walking down east 10th street with his "Silverstick" rain or shine never meeting a stranger, always with a big smile and a joke.

Even though he was born with Cerebral Palsey, he never let it slow him down or dampen his spirit. Growing up near Brookside park he was always at the park in his youth. Playing ping pong, swimming, or at the tennis courts.

A lifelong lover of any and all sports and loved the game of chess. He also loved his community and was involved in the neighborhood watch program. He also loved his country and had utmost respect for our military and first responders.

He was a loving and loyal son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Terry is survived by his sister, Sandra K. Teter (Jeff) of Franklin, IN; Brother, Ronald H. Hand of Sunapee, NH; Nieces, Debra Richert (Todd), Ashley Mead (Casey) of Edinburgh, IN; Nephews, Brent Hand (Sherry) of ND, Bryan Perkins (Tana) of Indianapolis, IN, Steve Perkins (Becky) of Indianapolis, IN, Brad Teter of Franklin, IN, Daniel Teter (Aubrei) of Edinburgh, IN.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, John Harry Hand; Mother, Mildred Ruth Eichholtz Hand both of Indianapolis, IN.

At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. John will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved