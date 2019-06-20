Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
5171 W. Smokey Row Rd.
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
5171 W. Smokey Row Rd.
John Hegwood


John Hegwood Obituary
John Hegwood

Greenwood - John W. Hegwood, 80, Greenwood, passed away June 17, 2019.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm Saturday at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5171 W. Smokey Row Rd. Visitation: 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the church. Memorial contributions: Fairfield Mountains Chapel, 1384 Buffalo Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746 or for his great grandson Charlie's cerebral palsy special needs. Contributions can be made to Gayla Hegwood or via any PNC Bank. www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
