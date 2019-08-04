|
John Henry Fairbairn
Carmel - John Henry Fairbairn, 68, of Carmel, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born June 1, 1951 in Gary, Indiana to the late Leonard and Marian (Masters) Fairbairn. He was raised in Crown Point, Indiana.
John graduated from Loyola University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973, and Indiana University School of Medicine with his degree in Medicine in 1977. He was an emergency room doctor in Peru, Indiana and most recently worked for Verizon in administrative services. He retired in 2007. John was an avid sports fan.
John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Maria (Gary) Fairbairn; brothers and sisters, Ann, Carolyn, Mary, Bill, and Mark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant St., Noblesville, Indiana 46060 ( www.hamiltonhumane.com ).
Services are private. Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019