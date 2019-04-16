Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
John Herbert Washburn Obituary
John Herbert Washburn

Indianapolis - John Herbert Washburn, 83 of Indianapolis, passed away on April 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Washburn; sons, Randy and Phil Washburn; and many grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., from 4-8PM. Services will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 2PM. Burial will take place at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019
