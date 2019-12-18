Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for John Himmelheber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Himmelheber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Himmelheber Obituary
John Himmelheber

Plainfield - John W. "Bill" Himmelheber, 89 of Plainfield, passed away December 16, 2019. Services will be at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with visitation from 4:00 pm until the service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm CST on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -