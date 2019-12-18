|
|
John Himmelheber
Plainfield - John W. "Bill" Himmelheber, 89 of Plainfield, passed away December 16, 2019. Services will be at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with visitation from 4:00 pm until the service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm CST on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019