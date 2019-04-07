Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wright Chapel at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community
1070 West Jefferson Street
Franklin, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Wright Chapel at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community
1070 West Jefferson Street
Franklin, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Holmes


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Holmes Obituary
John Holmes

Franklin - John W. Holmes 89 of Franklin, IN and Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis retiree, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Wright Chapel at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community 1070 West Jefferson Street Franklin, IN. where friends may call from 10 AM till service time at the Wright Chapel. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now