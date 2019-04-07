|
|
John Holmes
Franklin - John W. Holmes 89 of Franklin, IN and Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis retiree, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Wright Chapel at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community 1070 West Jefferson Street Franklin, IN. where friends may call from 10 AM till service time at the Wright Chapel. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019