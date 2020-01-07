|
|
John Huxham
Fountaintown - John Huxham, 85, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Greenfield. He was born on April 27, 1934 in Covington, KY. He retired from E.I. Dupont Company. Survivors include his wife; Marilyn, children; Debbie (Leon) Lutes, John (Sharon) Huxham, Jr., Dr. J. Mark (Lisa) Knopp, Denise Waymire, and Kathleen (Charlie) Burton. Services on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Burge Terrace Baptist Church, 9345 Brookville Rd, Indpls, IN with visitation from 11:00am until time of service at the church. Online condolences at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020