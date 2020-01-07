Services
Burge Terrace Baptist Church
9345 Brookville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46239
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Burge Terrace Baptist Church
9345 Brookville Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Huxham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Huxham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Huxham Obituary
John Huxham

Fountaintown - John Huxham, 85, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Greenfield. He was born on April 27, 1934 in Covington, KY. He retired from E.I. Dupont Company. Survivors include his wife; Marilyn, children; Debbie (Leon) Lutes, John (Sharon) Huxham, Jr., Dr. J. Mark (Lisa) Knopp, Denise Waymire, and Kathleen (Charlie) Burton. Services on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Burge Terrace Baptist Church, 9345 Brookville Rd, Indpls, IN with visitation from 11:00am until time of service at the church. Online condolences at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -