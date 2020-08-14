1/
John Ivan Derebeef
John Ivan Derebeef

Indianapolis - John Ivan Derebeef, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on August 13, 2020. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, 46224. A funeral service will be celebrated at the mortuary on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
