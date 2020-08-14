John Ivan Derebeef
Indianapolis - John Ivan Derebeef, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on August 13, 2020. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, 46224. A funeral service will be celebrated at the mortuary on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.