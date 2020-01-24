|
|
John Babinec, 96, passed away at St Vincent's Hospice Care from a recurring illness. He was a 30-year resident of Carmel Indiana. Born in the city of Dubova, in present-day Slovakia, he immigrated to the United States in 1929. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1941 and joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, where he served three years of active military service during WWII and an additional three years in the Air Corps Reserves. During active duty he was the aerial engineer and top turret gunner on a B-17 crew with the 3rd Air Force. He graduated from Carleton College, Northfield MN in 1949 with a BA in Economics. He then served four years as Chief Deputy, Lake County, Assessor in Crown Point IN. Following a 38-year career in banking, he retired in 1990 as Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Peoples Bank, Munster Indiana.
After retirement at age 67 John devoted more time to his favorite hobbies of golf, swimming and child-sitting his grand-children. He also took great pride in investing in the stock market and outperforming professional money managers. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 0155, and the Czech and Slovak Society of Indiana. John was a past president of the Exchange Club of Hammond, IN and served as Vice President and board member of the Munster Chamber of Commerce. For many years he devoted significant time to promote the cause of the developmentally disabled and served as an officer and board member of ARC Bridges and was a member of the board of ARC of Indiana.
John is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Helen (Celuch) Babinec, son John "Jack" Babinec-Westfield, daughter Dr. Carol B. Carter (husband Jim Hamilton), grandchildren Alex Carter (wife Claire), Andrew Carter, Caitlin (Carter) Werner (husband Urban), Christopher Babinec-Westfield and his mother Leslie Grandmain. He's also survived by his sister Anne (husband Jim Miskovich), one great-grandchild Hayden Carter, with another one on the way as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne, his parents John and Mary, his sister Monica Arvay and brother-in-law Anton "Tony" Arvay. A one-hour visitation will begin at 12:30pm EST followed by his funeral mass on Monday, January 27 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020