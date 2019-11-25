|
John J. Purdy
John J. Purdy, 58, of Avon, died November 23, 2019, at IU Health West Hospital.
He was born September 7, 1961, in Terre Haute, to Phillip S. Purdy and Mary Jo Roman Purdy.
He was an Environmental Health & Safety Manager for United Technologies Carrier Corporation in Indianapolis. He was a first responder.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Ingram Purdy, of Avon; his mother, Mary Jo Purdy of Terre Haute; one son, John Thomas Purdy of Indianapolis; one daughter, Stephanie Purdy of Indianapolis; and one sister, Debra Dressler of Clinton.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 5:00-9:00 PM at Frist Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, at Frist, with Reverend Bob Roush officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, in Clinton. Online condolences may be made to www.fristfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John Purdy's name to American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019