Frist Funeral Home
458 Blackman St
Clinton, IN 47842
(765) 832-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frist Funeral Home
458 Blackman St
Clinton, IN 47842
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Frist Funeral Home
458 Blackman St
Clinton, IN 47842
1961 - 2019
John J. Purdy Obituary
John J. Purdy

John J. Purdy, 58, of Avon, died November 23, 2019, at IU Health West Hospital.

He was born September 7, 1961, in Terre Haute, to Phillip S. Purdy and Mary Jo Roman Purdy.

He was an Environmental Health & Safety Manager for United Technologies Carrier Corporation in Indianapolis. He was a first responder.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ingram Purdy, of Avon; his mother, Mary Jo Purdy of Terre Haute; one son, John Thomas Purdy of Indianapolis; one daughter, Stephanie Purdy of Indianapolis; and one sister, Debra Dressler of Clinton.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 5:00-9:00 PM at Frist Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, at Frist, with Reverend Bob Roush officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, in Clinton. Online condolences may be made to www.fristfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John Purdy's name to American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
