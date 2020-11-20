1/1
John J. Smith
{ "" }
John J. Smith

John J. Smith, 93, of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Maple Park Village in Westfield. He was born on January 31, 1927 to William and Mary (Sullivan) Smith in Albany, New York.

John enlisted in the Army and met Helen, his wife of 60 years, while stationed at Fort Harrison in Indianapolis. John worked as a salesman for most of his career and owned a distribution business for fifteen years prior to his retirement. A former member of St. Monica Catholic Church and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, he was most recently attending St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. John's faith was very important to him and he was very active in the church his entire life. He had a servant's heart and was always willing to help those in need. He loved nature, traveling, reading, and was always ready to try new things. John's greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family.

John is survived by his son, James (Nora) Smith; daughter, Susan (David) Hopper; seven grandchildren, Madeline Smith, Alexander Smith, Connor Smith, Jeffrey Hopper, Leanna Hopper, Rebekah Hopper, and Joseph Hopper; and one great-grandchild, Jace Hopper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Smith (Hanley); brother, William Smith; and sister, Anna Mae Dobek.

A private mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Burial will be at held at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sanders Glen and Maple Park Village for supporting John during his final years.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
