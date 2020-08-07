John James Billinghire



John James Billinghire, 70, died on the morning of July 15, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Joseph and Minnie (Peterson) Billinghire.



He received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University in 1973 and an MBA in 1975. John spent his professional career as an executive and CEO of several different business across the Aerospace, Defense, and Manufacturing Industries. Later in his professional career, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada as an executive consultant, specializing in turn-around and strategic management.



John married Patricia (Noyes) in 1977 and together raised four children in Carmel, Indiana. John was a devoted husband, father, and man of faith. He was a member of God's church for 35 years.



He is survived by his wife Patricia, his four children, and eight grandchildren; John Jr, Tricia & Daniel (Isaac, Brielle) Ladenburg, Kristen & Joseph (Jeannine, Kaylee, Jordan, Jaxon) Robinson and Victoria Billinghire & Kevin Stover (Jacob, Ethan).



A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Philadelphia Church of God.









