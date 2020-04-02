|
John Joseph Fisherkeller
Indianapolis - John Joseph Fisherkeller, 71, passed away peacefully at home April 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on January 15, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. and Hazel (Davy) Fisherkeller, both of Michigan, and an infant sister.
John attended IUPUI. He owned his own computer business for a number of years and later worked for 20 years as a district sales manager for Ames Drywall Tools of Escondido, California and retired in 2010.
John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Betty (McGovern) Fisherkeller; two sons, Greg J. (Veronica) Fisherkeller of Seattle, WA and Mark P. (Peggy) Fisherkeller of Indianapolis; grandchildren Peter, Kevin, Colin, Hazel and Oscar; and one brother Paul F. (Sandra) Fisherkeller of Greenwood.
John was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital. He loved the outdoors, hiking, bicycling and flying kites. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar in jam sessions with friends and family. He took great joy in burning bacon and toast for his grandkids during sleep overs. He was active for many years in various roles and ministries at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. His greatest joy in life came from activities and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. The highlight of his retirement years was a trip to Ireland with his wife, Betty, to celebrate their 50th Anniversary
A private family funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live on the O'Riley YouTube channel and can be accessed by visiting www.ORileyFuneralHome.com. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020