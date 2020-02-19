|
John Joseph "Jack Gilday
Indianapolis - John Joseph "Jack" Gilday, 88, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Jack was the second child and son of Thomas Michael Gilday and Julia Murphy Gilday (deceased), who immigrated from Ireland, County Galway. Along with his older brother, Thomas M. Gilday, he grew up on North Street on the east side of Indianapolis in a closely-knit Irish community common in his generation which included a maternal aunt (Mary Murphy) who married a fraternal uncle (Martin Gilday), and had three daughters, his double first cousins. He attended all eight years at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949.
Not long after being employed by Western Electric Company, Jack was drafted and served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean Conflict rising to the rank of sergeant, and spending the second year in the Army Signal Corps.
Before serving in the Korean Conflict, Jack met the love of his life, Mary Catherine Rankin (deceased) of Indianapolis, at a Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day dance party. Jack and Mary were married on February 27, 1954, at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral. They were the proud parents of three children, James Kevin Gilday (Karan), Maureen Catherine Bond (Dr. Robert), and Ann Theresa Lundy (John), and four grandchildren, Caitlin Ann Bond, Dr. William Matthew Bond, Kevin Joseph Bond, and Grace Mary Lundy.
Jack resumed work at Western Electric/ AT&T upon the completion of his military service. His career there, in various management positions, lasted more than thirty-five years by the time he retired in 1986 in conjunction with and part of the closure of the Western Electric facility on North Shadeland Avenue.
Jack enjoyed a retirement that lasted approximately the same as his work life. Having built a Brown County lake house in his spare time, he and Mary spent a considerable amount of time at their second home (which they called Pine Rest for the dozens of pine trees planted in the early to mid-70's) boating, fishing, enjoying nature and taking day trips to Nashville or Bloomington.
Jack was devoted to his faith and family. He was a sixty-three year-long parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Irvington, and member of the Knights of Columbus, Lady of Fatima. He enjoyed numerous and constant family gatherings and dinners after his children were grown. Of special joy to him were seeing his children's and then grandchildren's participation in sporting events and/or musical performances.
Jack was an avid sports fan whose favorites ranged from the New York Yankees (Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris era in particular) before settling upon the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the Big Red Machine, the Green Bay Packers (Paul Hornung and Bart Starr era) before the arrival of the Colts, and of course the ABA/NBA Pacers. But most important, he loved the Fighting Irish football of Cathedral High School and the University of Notre Dame.
Jack's family extends special appreciation to P.A.C.E., St. Paul Hermitage, American Village, Visiting Angels and St. Vincent's Hospice, and all of the caregivers who helped and assisted him during his declining health and transition from this life.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 North Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated by Jack's cousin, Fr. Robert Gilday, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, on February 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Following mass, the family invites all attendees and friends to enjoy lunch with them at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Center. Entombment will follow lunch at Calvary Cemetery, 435 West Troy Avenue, Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jack may be made to Cathedral High School
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020