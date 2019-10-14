|
John K. "Johnny" Turner
Indianapolis - 63, passed away on October 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving son, John C. Turner; siblings, Kathyrn C, Kristina F, and Donald L. Turner and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9-11am at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church 210 East 34th St Indianapolis, IN 46205. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Johnny at www.laveniasummers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019