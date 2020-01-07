Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kelly Obituary
John Kelly

Indianapolis - John Joseph Kelly, 77, of Indianapolis passed away January 6, 2020. Preceded by wife Sally and a grandson. Survived by 4 children, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 9 grandchildren and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Saturday, January 11 at St. Simon Catholic Church. Visitation Friday 5-8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary and 1 hour prior to mass at church on Saturday. Burial Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -