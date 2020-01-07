|
|
John Kelly
Indianapolis - John Joseph Kelly, 77, of Indianapolis passed away January 6, 2020. Preceded by wife Sally and a grandson. Survived by 4 children, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 9 grandchildren and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Saturday, January 11 at St. Simon Catholic Church. Visitation Friday 5-8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary and 1 hour prior to mass at church on Saturday. Burial Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020