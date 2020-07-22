1/1
John "Don" Kennedy
1930 - 2020
McCordsville - 89, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born November 30, 1930 in Bloomington, IN, to the late John William and MaryEmma Kennedy. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University where he was on the Wrestling Team; and his Masters Degree from Ball State University and University of Arizona. Don married Joan Smith, and began his career in education at Mt. Comfort High School and later moved to Warren Township School Corporation. He was the Assistant Principal for Creston Middle School for 11 years, and then a Chemistry teacher & Wrestling Coach for Warren Central High School, retiring after 30 years of service. Don was a former member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church and a current member of Brookville Road Community Church where he was an Elder.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at Wilkinson Church of Christ, 7293 SR 109, Wilkinson, IN 46186. Masks will be required during visitation and service.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joan Kennedy; children, Shirley A. (Tony) Thacker, Diane M. Sanford, David B. (Julie) Kennedy, Daniel R. (Angi) Kennedy and Matthew S. (Lisa) Kennedy; brother, Joe Kennedy; 14 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. A daughter, Karen Kennedy; a son-in-law, Brian Sanford; a great-grandson, Jace Sweet; and two brothers, Edwin and Russell Kennedy, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookville Road Community Church-Boundless. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
