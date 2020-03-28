|
John Kimball Schneider
John Kimball Schneider, 67, died peacefully in his home on March 28th following an eight-year battle with cancer. He had grown up in Nashville, Indiana prior to moving with his parents to Columbus, and later moved to Indianapolis. He graduated from Indiana University and Indiana University School of Medicine. In addition to being an Orthopedic Surgeon with Ortho Indy, John was also an awarded restauranteur with Something Different and Snax restaurants. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, mother, Sylvia, and wife, Susan. He is survived by his sons Chris and Matt. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Those wishing an invitation are encouraged to contact John's son, Chris. Leppert Mortuary assisting with funeral arrangements. To share a memory please visit
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020