John L. Birk
Indianapolis - John L. "Jack" Birk, died peacefully on September 2, 2019 in his Indianapolis home at the age of 75. Born July 15, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio John is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Birk, Sr. and sister Carol. Left to grieve his death are his loving wife, Carolyn Pritchard Birk; step-sons and their families, Marc and Betsy Pritchard, Natalie, Alison and Caroline Pritchard; Michael and Mary Pritchard, Jennifer and Evan Vincent, Claire Vincent, Katherine and Caleb Christensen, Laney, Sawyer and Atticus Christensen, Madelyn Pritchard and Zetta Jane Pritchard, Michele and Eric Daringer, and Chris Paulet. Calling will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Thursday, September 5,2019 from 10:30 pm to 11:30 am followed by Mass.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019