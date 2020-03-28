|
|
John "Pete" Lee
Indianapolis - John "Pete" Lee, 93, Indianapolis, passed away March 26, 2020. A native of Indianapolis, Pete graduated from Broad Ripple High School at age 16. He then studied at Rose Polytechnic Institute. With WWII still raging Pete left his studies and enlisted in the Army in October of 1944. Commissioned as an officer in February 1946, Pete served on active duty until 1950, then in the Army Reserves for 18 years, retiring with the rank of Major.
In 1959 Pete returned to college (Butler University) to pursue a degree in Religion. That led to his planting a new congregation, Antioch Christian Church (now Castleton Christian Church). Pete served as its pastor for 6 years. In 1980, God led Pete to found the "Christian Teaching and Encouraging Ministry" (CTEM). A counseling ministry free for any one in need. While Pete retired from CTEM in 2006, the ministry continues to serve those in need.
Pete's two main secular employers were The Buehler Corporation (Indiana Gear Works) and Hurco Manufacturing Company. He supported his growing family of 5 children while also leading a congregation and founding a unique ministry. His immediate family consisted of wife Janet Scofield Lee (deceased), Linda Mowery, Kathy Wright, Mark Lee, Jo Cowan and Amy Sales. Pete is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Pete's life is best summed up as a life of service. Service to God, Country and Family!
Donations may be made to Christian Teaching and Encouraging Ministry, 8257 Doe Ridge Court, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
Private services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020