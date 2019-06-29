Services
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
John Lee Baynes II

Indianapolis - John Lee Baynes II passed away at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 62. John was preceded in death by his parents, Rosia Baynes and John Lee Baynes Sr. as well as his sister, Marilyn Baynes. John was survived by a host of family and friends: son; Brian Brown, sister; Leslie Baynes Pierce, brothers; Stephen Baynes and Mark Baynes, nieces, nephews and many, many loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm with Funeral Service following on Monday July 1, 2019 in Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 29, 2019
