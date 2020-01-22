|
John Lee Boyd
Indianapolis - John Lee Boyd, 80, passed away January 17. On Saturday, January 25 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 9 am until time of service at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Sarah L. Boyd, children, Renee Edwards (Jasper), Pamela Grays (Billy), Denina Sharp (Lee), Barbara Thomas, Calvin Grace, Carol Buck, Gloria Collins, Sarah Lowe (Willie), Patsy Newson, and Tommy Gray Jr., and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren, sister Clara Boyd.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020