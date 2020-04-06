Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Trisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee "Truck" Trisler


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee "Truck" Trisler Obituary
John "Truck" Lee Trisler

Avon - John "Truck" Lee Trisler, 73, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born June 11, 1946 in Indianapolis to Harold and Mary (McHaffey) Trisler.

John married his love, Joyce Brackin September 27, 1969 and spent 50 wonderful years together. He was a self-employed contractor, owner of Trisler Construction in Indianapolis. He was a member of the Masons and Scottish Rite. One of his proudest moments was his induction into the Indiana Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. John was an amazing man; you will never meet anyone more kind-hearted, loyal to his friends and proudly supportive of his family. He never missed a game his son and granddaughters played. He was a mentor and coach at the Salk Park Boys Club. And everyone knows about his beloved 1964 Ford Fairlane. John touched the hearts of many over his 73 years and he will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, John (Kasandra) Trisler II; granddaughters, Makenzie and Madison; sister, Norma Lea Cramer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Don Trisler.

Family will receive friends April 10 from Noon - 2pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. SR 135, Greenwood, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to: Salk Park Boys Club Alumni Association, P.O. Box 82, Plainfield, IN 46168.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -