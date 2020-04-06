|
John "Truck" Lee Trisler
Avon - John "Truck" Lee Trisler, 73, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born June 11, 1946 in Indianapolis to Harold and Mary (McHaffey) Trisler.
John married his love, Joyce Brackin September 27, 1969 and spent 50 wonderful years together. He was a self-employed contractor, owner of Trisler Construction in Indianapolis. He was a member of the Masons and Scottish Rite. One of his proudest moments was his induction into the Indiana Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. John was an amazing man; you will never meet anyone more kind-hearted, loyal to his friends and proudly supportive of his family. He never missed a game his son and granddaughters played. He was a mentor and coach at the Salk Park Boys Club. And everyone knows about his beloved 1964 Ford Fairlane. John touched the hearts of many over his 73 years and he will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, John (Kasandra) Trisler II; granddaughters, Makenzie and Madison; sister, Norma Lea Cramer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Don Trisler.
Family will receive friends April 10 from Noon - 2pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. SR 135, Greenwood, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to: Salk Park Boys Club Alumni Association, P.O. Box 82, Plainfield, IN 46168.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020