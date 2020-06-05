John Leonard Koerber
Indianapolis, IN - John Leonard Koerber, 59, died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. Born 1960, to Patti (Pickett) and Leonard Koerber in Graham, NC, he was proud to be the family's only Tar heel although he lived in Indianapolis most of his life. He graduated from The Pathway School in Norristown, PA and from Howe High School in 1980. He was an altar server at Immaculate Heart of Mary and was a member of St. Ann Parish for over 30 years. He was active in various programs, including Right Friends and most recently Outside the Box. The past year, he was in the Compass Residential program. John enjoyed libraries and museums, was interested in many subjects and quick to share his knowledge. He loved a good story, especially if it involved ghosts. His determination showed in the 1000+ piece jigsaw and crossword puzzles (including the New York Times) that he worked. Always sociable, he thrived on meeting people and remembering what was happening in their lives. Survived by his mother; siblings Lisa (Bill) Barks, Susannah, and William; nieces and nephew Caron (Tim) Phillips, Lauren (Trevor) Green and Eddie Barks; and great-nephews Max Phillips, James Green and soon to arrive Baby Phillips. His father preceded him in death. Funeral Mass will be held on June 9 at St. Ann Catholic Church, burial at Crownland in Noblesville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Ann or Outside the Box. John looked forward to his 60th birthday so if you knew him, please mark October 20 and wish him a happy birthday! Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township is honored to serve the family. To sign the online guest book or leave a message or share a story of John with the family go to www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.