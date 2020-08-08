John Leslie "Les" Duvall, Jr.Indianapolis - John Leslie "Les" Duvall, Jr., 96, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Marquette Health Center. He was born February 23, 1924 in Indianapolis, to John L. Duvall and Maud (Buser) Duvall.He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis in 1942; from Butler University in 1948; and from the I.U. Law School in 1949. During the 1950's and 60's he worked as an attorney and served on the Indiana Public Service Commission. In 1964, Les served as the Indiana Chairman for the Goldwater for President movement. In 1966 he was elected to the Indiana State Senate, where he served until 1985, after which he became Chairman of the Indiana Public Service Commission until 1989. He then briefly taught public utility law courses in the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs.Les was active in prison fellowship ministry; a residential center for work release housing for non-violent offenders in Indianapolis was named in his honor. He received many awards of recognition from local and state organizations, including the Indianapolis Bar Association, the Indiana Public Defender Council, and the Indiana Academy of Law Alumni Fellows. Les attended and was active in Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and ping-pong, and rooted avidly for IU's basketball and football teams and for the Cincinnati Reds. He resided at Marquette Senior Living in northern Indianapolis in his last years.Les's beloved wife Carolyn (Coxen) Duvall passed away in January, 1998. He is survived by his two sons, John and David (Dinah), three grandchildren and their spouses Sara Hantzis (Pat McSparin), Anne Duvall (Curt Rakestraw) and Chance Duvall (Vanessa Anderson), his sister-in-law Joann Nichols and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Herrin.No funeral services have been announced. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned when gathering in large groups becomes safe and possible.Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205 or the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, 3333 N Meridian St Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46208.