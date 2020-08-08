1/1
John Leslie "Les" Duvall Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Leslie "Les" Duvall, Jr.

Indianapolis - John Leslie "Les" Duvall, Jr., 96, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Marquette Health Center. He was born February 23, 1924 in Indianapolis, to John L. Duvall and Maud (Buser) Duvall.

He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis in 1942; from Butler University in 1948; and from the I.U. Law School in 1949. During the 1950's and 60's he worked as an attorney and served on the Indiana Public Service Commission. In 1964, Les served as the Indiana Chairman for the Goldwater for President movement. In 1966 he was elected to the Indiana State Senate, where he served until 1985, after which he became Chairman of the Indiana Public Service Commission until 1989. He then briefly taught public utility law courses in the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Les was active in prison fellowship ministry; a residential center for work release housing for non-violent offenders in Indianapolis was named in his honor. He received many awards of recognition from local and state organizations, including the Indianapolis Bar Association, the Indiana Public Defender Council, and the Indiana Academy of Law Alumni Fellows. Les attended and was active in Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and ping-pong, and rooted avidly for IU's basketball and football teams and for the Cincinnati Reds. He resided at Marquette Senior Living in northern Indianapolis in his last years.

Les's beloved wife Carolyn (Coxen) Duvall passed away in January, 1998. He is survived by his two sons, John and David (Dinah), three grandchildren and their spouses Sara Hantzis (Pat McSparin), Anne Duvall (Curt Rakestraw) and Chance Duvall (Vanessa Anderson), his sister-in-law Joann Nichols and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Herrin.

No funeral services have been announced. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned when gathering in large groups becomes safe and possible.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205 or the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, 3333 N Meridian St Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46208.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Our Parents, Joe and Mary Higgs, were great friends from Butler that continue through our childhood. I remember our parents so vividly when they would visit our home. I know my Dad was very fond of your Dad and they were frequently together at Butler Basketball games. I am so very sorry for your family for your loss. We will keep you n our prayers.
Mary Jo Higgs Woodside, Margaret Higgs, Joe Higgs, Jr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved